“I have five children and I based my lotto numbers on all of their birthdays."
'Couldn't have come at a better time': Cork woman nets €44,000 with €1 lotto flutter

Gemma Williams with her friends Carol Hennessy and Leslie O'Brien, all from Cork city, alongside Evan Morey, Assistant Manager, pictured outside Boyle Sports in Blackpool, Cork. Picture: David Clynch

Echo reporter

There were celebrations in Cork at the weekend when mum-of-five Gemma Williams secured an incredible five-figure payout from a tiny flutter on the Irish Lotto.

Gemma, who works as a supervisor for a facilities management company, parted with just €1 on her BoyleSports online account and placed it on five lucky numbers - 6, 8, 13, 24 and 30 , all of which came out in the Irish Lotto Plus 1 draw on Saturday evening.

Gemma placed four different €0.25 cent wagers on the Irish Plus 1 draw from both 6 & 7 numbers and they all landed netting her exactly €44,076.

Collecting the sizeable cheque from BoyleSports in Blackpool SC on Wednesday morning, lucky Gemma Williams, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled but still in shock! 

"I never thought in a million years I’d win anything on the lotto, let alone get five numbers and win €44,000. 

"It couldn’t have come at a better time as I’m still on maternity leave after recently having a new baby and we have a christening and confirmation coming up so I won’t have to worry about the expense now."

Explaining her choice of numbers, Gemma said: “I have five children and I based my lotto numbers on all of their birthdays so they will all be looked after, but I’ll be getting myself a new kitchen and booking a well-deserved holiday too." 

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports added: “What a result for mum of five Gemma and getting the news on Mother’s Day weekend too! We are over the moon for her. 

"It’s especially nice to see one of our regular customers rewarded so handsomely and we wish her the very best of luck with her winnings.”

