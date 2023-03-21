AMS Diagnostic Centre targets critical medical tests’ backlogs

ADVANCED Medical Services Group (AMS) has announced its further expansion of services with the launch of a new consultant-led Diagnostics Centre in Cork city.

Located close to the newly developed Marina Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the centre is a consultant-led direct-access diagnostics service for GPs and their patients.

The service has been established to allow for swift access and reporting on critical tests such as electrocardiograms (ECG), echocardiograms and pulmonary function tests, all key in diagnosing and treating lung and heart conditions.

The service will be overseen by Consultant Cardiologists Professor Carl Vaughan and Dr Ronan Curtin and Consultant Respiratory Physician Professor Des Murphy, all practising consultants in their fields of expertise.

This new service has been set up to help address the current backlogs for these diagnostic tests. New research has shown that public patients can be waiting up to 18 months for an echocardiogram. AMS Diagnostics will accommodate patients within weeks of referral with rapid access to these tests.

AMS was founded in 2010 by CEO Ed Donovan and is a leading provider of medical services such as health screening, at-home health checks and vaccinations to corporates, hospitals, education institutions, sporting organisations and SMEs.

COO of AMS Mary Good said they are “delighted” to launch the new service for referring GPs, specialists and their patients who require timely access to these important tests.

“We have invested significantly in our new 7,000 sq. ft building based on Monaghan Road which allows the further scope to expand our range of services in the future,” she said.

Consultant Cardiologist Prof Carl Vaughan said: “A dedicated, rapid and open access diagnostic centre will help patients, GPs and hospital clinics obtain important cardiac and pulmonary investigations in a quick and efficient manner.”