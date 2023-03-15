The Everyman Theatre holding vintage fundraiser selling old stage clothes

Cork’s Everyman Theatre are to hold a vintage fundraiser sale, selling gems from their prized costume collection.

Taking place on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March theatre-loving thrifters can get their hands on clothing that has been worn on The Everyman stage and beyond whilst supporting their local theatre.

Bursting at the seams with original designs, thrifted gems and high-street fashions that have been collected for productions through the years, the theatre will raise funds through the sale of their collection.

The Everyman is a registered charity with only 8% of its income coming from government funding and it relies on support from donors, supporters and members in addition to ticket sales.

Head of Fundraising, Anna Marie Coughlan, commented, “We are delighted to open our costume department for this unique fundraiser! Every donation received will support The Everyman to continue to champion artists, produce theatre of the highest quality and to be a valuable cultural asset to our community.”

Attendees are invited to browse the rails, enjoy a drink in the beautiful surrounds of The Everyman bar and help raise funds for Cork’s Cultural Home.