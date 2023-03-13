Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 10:16

Cork town facing water supply disruption on Thursday

The works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 5pm on Thursday 16 March, Uisce Éireann said.
Cork town facing water supply disruption on Thursday

The water utility company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Donal O’Keeffe

A Co Cork town is facing possible water supply disruptions on Thursday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which was formerly called Irish Water, said a power outage is scheduled to take place from 9am until 5pm on Thursday 16 March.

The outage may cause supply disruptions to Convent Hill, Bandon and surrounding areas, Uisce Éireann said.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number COR00059937.

Documentary about Debenhams strike to air at UCC tonight

