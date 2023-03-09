Residents criticise RTB’s ‘lack of appetite for enforcement’

THE Residential Tenancies Board has been sharply criticised by residents of a Cork suburb over the level of unregistered private rental properties in the area.

Close to 100 unregistered properties in the vicinity of University College Cork were identified as part of the sample check carried out by the Magazine Road and Surrounding Areas Residents Association. The association said more than a third of private rental properties in the UCC area appear not to registered with the RTB.

The residents’ most recent sample check was carried out in January of this year. It reveals that, of the 270 privately rented properties close to UCC, 99 appear not to be registered with the RTB. The group said 67 of those were first brought to the attention of the RTB back in 2017.

Association chairperson of the Magazine Road and Surrounding Areas Residents Association, Catherine Clancy voiced frustration, saying this is the fifth time in seven years that the organisation has identified high levels of apparent non-compliance.

She also expressed concern about what she described as the “lack of appetite for enforcement” from the RTB.

She, along with a delegation of fellow residents are considering lodging a formal complaint with the Ombudsman.

It follows a letter penned by the association to RTB director Neil Byrne calling for clarity around enforcement issues.

Ms Clancy, a former Lord Mayor, voiced fears about the potential for underreporting of unregistered properties to negatively affect government policy.

“There is a black market element to this, given that there is no record of these properties in the rental sector,” she said. “If the government are to form policies to help them to progress with housing issues they need core stats available to them that are up to date and accurate.

"If we have a complaint for the RTB and the property isn’t registered it’s just going to slow down that whole process. The RTB is the body whose core function it is to register properties but this just isn’t happening.”

She said it is unfortunate that residents are having to compensate for the shortfalls of the RTB.

“All the residents around here have different abilities. One of the residents has taken on the cumbersome job of identifying unregistered properties. We are wondering why there is no appetite for enforcement from the RTB. If a resident has a complaint about an unregistered property they have to send in a letter. Basically, the complainant is left to do all the running.”

The Echo has reached out to the RTB for comment.