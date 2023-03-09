Cork Down Syndrome charity wins national Food Award

DOWN Syndrome Cork’s Field of Dreams horticultural project has been honoured at this year’s Irish Food Writer’s Guild Food Awards at a gala dinner in Dublin.

From eel, ale, and sheep’s milk yogurt to eco-friendly pig farming, the winners of the 30th Irish Food Writers’ Guild Food Awards (IFWG) are a diverse group that represent a commitment to provenance, sustainability, quality and flavour, said a spokesperson.

With just eight prestigious awards presented, Down Syndrome Cork (DSC) was one of a select few honoured at the 2023 Food Awards for its Field of Dreams project which sees adults with Down Syndrome use horticulture as a catalyst for personal development by learning to grow, harvest and cook their own food.

Director Debbie Kelleher and Horticulturist Nicky Green accepted the award in the Suesey Street Restaurant on behalf of DSC, who were nominated in the Community Food Award category.

“We were absolutely thrilled with it,” said Ms Kelleher.

“It’s acknowledging our contribution towards the community, and the added bonus that we provide educational programmes for adults with Down Syndrome.”

Field of Dreams was established in 2017 by the Cork branch of Down Syndrome Ireland. The three-acre site in Curraheen, Bishopstown, supports the learning needs of adults with Down Syndrome across the city and county of Cork using horticulture as a catalyst for learning and personal development.

The parent-led project has 420 members and liaises with schools and Universities, providing transition year and horticultural placements.

From seed to plot to plate, participants work together to grow and harvest food, learn about good nutrition and how to cook. Field of Dreams works to enable adults with Down Syndrome to lead fully engaged lives with greater personal independence and self-reliance.

“Once they are over 21, there are very little opportunities for them. Our goal from the get-go, was to provide them with educational and employment opportunities,” said Ms Kelleher. “We’ve got 51 students enrolled now.”

Employment Support Specialist Margaret Greaney has another 15 adults employed in the charity shop on a pilot training programme. The awards ceremony was “very prestigious” given that the judges are all renowned food writers, added Ms Kelleher.

Field of Dreams’ food is all “home grown, it’s chemical free, and it’s very attractive to the customer. The public can see where it’s grown, and we have safe farming practises.”