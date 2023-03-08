Appeal lodged over decision to refuse planning for student accommodation development in Cork village

A FIRST party appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála (ABP) in a bid to overturn Cork County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for a major student accommodation development in Ringaskiddy.

Last spring, Patrick Byrne lodged an application with the local authority seeking permission for the development of 26 student halls of residence at Rose Lodge, Main Street, Loughbeg, Ringaskiddy.

The application stated that these would serve the National Maritime College of Ireland students and other third level institutions located in Ringaskiddy.

The proposed 194 bedsits were proposed to be constructed in two- to three-story halls of residence, arranged around a central square with open space pocket parks linked together by boundary landscaping.

In addition, the application sought permission for internal roads, car parking and the provision of a range of facilities and services.

The planning statement submitted with the application, contended that the development proposal was “in line with the site’s zoning designation and the scale of the surrounding developments in the immediate locality and the wider Ringaskiddy area”.

It said the mix of units proposed was designed to cater to “young third level academic students and for a wide demographic of future mature students with units available to support the needs of a wide cross section of the maritime community with differing age profiles of mature mariners undertaking continual professional development (CDP) courses”.

“The overall concept underpinning the site layout is to create a well-considered design on site that seeks to respond appropriately to the physical and social context of the place it is built and create a new development with a distinct sense of place,” the statement continued.

SUBMISSIONS

A number of submissions were made in relation to the proposed development.

One person argued that the development would be “grossly incompatible with the character of housing in the area” and cited concerns around potential antisocial behaviour.

Another person said the buildings proposed would be “totally out of character with what should be allowed” in the village.

That submission also argued that the proposed development did not make “adequate provision for green areas” and contended that the applicant “failed to adequately show a need for this type of development in Ringaskiddy”.

Cork County Council requested further information from the applicant before ultimately deciding to refuse planning permission.

The council’s planning department said it was not satisfied the development could be accommodated “without adversely affecting the ecological and biodiversity value of the site”.

The applicant has now lodged an appeal with ABP with a decision on the case due at the end of June.