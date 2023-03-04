Musical based on Annie Moore comes to Everyman Theatre

A CORK descendant of one of Ireland’s most famous emigrants has produced a musical based on her life which will be performed in Cork next month.

Composed and co-written by Paul Linehan, ‘Annie Moore – First Immigrant’ is a historical account of the first immigrant to be processed through Ellis Island, New York back in 1892.

Sponsored by Irish Life Health, the show will enjoy its Cork debut on April 2 at the Everyman Theatre.

The project was more than two years in the making and has already received rave reviews in other parts of the country. Annie Moore was a first cousin of Paul’s great-grandfather, which inspired him to come up with the project.

The historical figure is widely known in Cork - made famous by the bronze statues in Cobh of Annie and her younger brothers. Jeanne Rynhart was the sculptor behind the artwork, which depicts Ms Moore leaving for Ellis island.

Annie Moore was the first US-bound immigrant to pass through federal immigrant inspection at the Ellis Island station in New York Harbour.

Paul said he is extremely proud of his ancestral ties with the icon and has represented his family at a celebration in New York marking her extraordinary life.

Ten original songs have been composed for the upcoming production, which includes a dramatised American wake. The show explores the theme of immigration through the lens of Annie’s experiences and the different phases of her life.It also offers a glimpse into the characters she met on her journey as well as her success, losses and integration in the US.

It will star Norah King as “Annie”, Paul Linehan as “Gus” and Seán O Keeffe as “Grandad.” Mario Corrigan will perform as narrator for the evening, set to the acoustic backdrop of a live band.

Other familiar themes include immigration and love, coupled with prompts to reflect on perceptions associated with those on the margins of society.

Paul said is looking forward to bringing the production to Annie Moore’s home.

“Not only is this a pleasing musical technique, but it reflects my personal philosophy of the importance of preserving and promoting our native culture,” he said.

“The objective of this show is to entertain, educate and provoke reflection through the examination of Annie Moore’s extraordinary courage, as she leaves behind the life she knows, in the hope of a better one in a foreign country.

“The female voice of the diaspora of the time went almost unheard, and this show highlights the challenges that Annie and all the other ‘Annies’ faced, and indeed, continue to face, as both immigrants and women. All of this is hopefully achieved in an enjoyable evening’s entertainment.”

He shed light on some of the difficult themes highlighted in the show.

“This musical exploration of the plight of women at the turn of the 20th Century, infant mortality, prejudice, alcohol and sobriety, historical culinary, all help to create a factual account of life in America for an Irish immigrant. The songs provide an insight into the political and societal norms of the period, while holding a mirror to more recent events worldwide and encouraging us to reflect on our attitudes towards immigrants in Ireland.”