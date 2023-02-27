Youth in Cork waiting 30 weeks to access Jigsaw mental health services

CORK has the longest waiting time for children accessing Jigsaw mental health services.

The figures were revealed in an answer to a parliamentary question submitted by Sinn Féin’s mental health spokesman Mark Ward.

Figures provided to the TD by the HSE show that Cork recorded the highest waiting time for children accessing Jigsaw services, with children waiting 30 weeks as of January 16.

Dublin City recorded the second-highest waiting time, with children waiting 22 weeks to access the services.

Jigsaw is funded by the HSE to provide youth mental health services for those with mild to moderate mental health difficulties.

It provides face-to-face, online, and phone-based services to people aged 12 to 25 years while working with communities to resource and support parents and other adults who work with young people.

Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould said the figures show there are “significant wait times for counselling appointments with Jigsaw” and that the demand for the services across the State continues to grow.

“As a result, youths are waiting up to 30 weeks in Cork to get an appointment as of mid-January,” said Mr Gould.

“Every expert in child and adolescent mental health will tell you that early intervention is absolutely vital in avoiding enduring and worsening problems in the future.

“Yet, these figures reveal that if a child or young person seeks out care they are in all likelihood going to be faced with extended waiting periods which are simply unacceptable and put them and their mental health at a very serious risk.

“Young people’s mental health has been adversely affected during the pandemic. Loss of schooling, sports, peer support, and even their ability to socialise with friends have impacted on their mental health.

“There is also an element of postcode treatment, that depending on where you live you may get treated quicker. Wicklow, for example, has a four-week waiting time while young people in Cork are left waiting for 30 weeks.

“Continuously, we see Cork top the list for the longest and largest waiting list for children’s health services.

“From speech and language therapy to Camhs, there are serious concerns with the provision of health services for children across Cork,” said Mr Gould.

Sinn Féin has requested that the minister urgently engage with the service to provide a solution.