HSE to begin interviews for Blarney GP vacancy

The HSE has confirmed that eligible applicants to potentially take the position of GMS GP in Blarney have been invited to be interviewed.

An interim GP service was arranged by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) for all GMS cardholders from January 1 for the duration of the recruitment campaign to replace Dr Una O'Halloran.

Under a temporary locum contract, Dr Eamonn O'Grady at OB Medical Group on Old Fort Road in Ballincollig has been providing an interim GP service until such time as a permanent GP is contracted to uptake the vacant GP position in Blarney.

This interim service will remain until the HSE concludes the GP recruitment campaign for the area.

In response to a Parliamentary Question (PQ) submitted by Fiann Fáil’s Cork North-Central TD Pádraig O’Sullivan, the HSE said communication about this interim service was shared with Dr O’Halloran on December 1 last year.

The advertisement for the GMS GP position went live on Thursday, December 8. The closing date for applications was February 1.

The HSE has said an eligibility review of the applications received was undertaken on February 3 and an interview board has been convened.

The eligible applicants were invited to interview on Thursday, February 23 and Wednesday, March 1.

Upon the identification of a successful candidate at interview for the GMS panel, a contracting process will be entered into with the GP.

The HSE said that GMS cardholders have been advised that upon the conclusion of the recruitment process, the HSE will write to them again to advise them of the permanent arrangements for the transfer of their GP service to the incoming GMS GP.

People have also been reminded that the out-of-hours GP service will continue to be covered in the same manner by SouthDoc who are contactable on 1850 335 999, on Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 8am the next day and on Friday from 6pm to Monday at 8am.