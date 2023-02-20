New State-funded HEMS service to remain based in Rathcoole

THE helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) will continue to be based out of Rathcoole in north Cork after recently being taken over by the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

The Irish Community Air Ambulance is stepping back from the provision of its helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) and is changing its name to CRITICAL.

CRITICAL will continue to provide the HEMS Air Ambulance until February 28, before passing the baton over to the new State-funded HEMS service in the South West.

CRITICAL will now concentrate on expanding its network of ground-based volunteer emergency medical responders into more communities nationwide.

A spokesperson for the HSE told The Echo the helicopter emergency medical service was recently taken over by the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

“The HEMS service has recently been taken over by the NAS. In December 2022, the National Ambulance Service officially signed contracts with Gulf Med Aviation for the delivery of a dedicated funded helicopter emergency medical service to be situated in the South West of Ireland.

“Gulf Med Aviation became operational effective from February 11, 2023, when they took over from the previous provider who will continue to support the service until February 28, 2023, and is facilitating a smooth transition to Gulf Med Aviation. This follows a competitive tender process carried out in 2022. Gulf Med Aviation will be based at Rathcoole, Co Cork,” the spokeswoman said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle said it is a hugely ‘positive’ move.

“This is a hugely positive move for the Air Ambulance. It is a fantastic service that is used throughout Munster."

"It is a very positive move being taken over by the HSE which will bring professionalism into it,” he said.

Micheál Sheridan, CEO of CRITICAL said the Air Ambulance will be a separate state-funded entity.

“The HSE will fully fund the Air Ambulance and they have their own operator. That becomes a separate state-funded entity. Air Ambulance as a brand is being replaced by the use of CRITICAL. The Air Ambulance HEMS service is completely coming underneath the statutory National Ambulance Service (NAS).”

Mr Sheridan said CRITICAL will remain based at Rathcoole in Cork until they source alternative accommodation.

“We will be based at Rathcoole until we find alternative accommodation. Our priority is to stay Munster based."

"We have agreed with the National Ambulance Service and with Gulf Medical that we will vacate the facility in order to allow them to base the HEMS operation out of Rathcoole.

“Our priority is on refocusing on our ground-based volunteer responder service and building that out across the country,” he added.