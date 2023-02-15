Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 07:00

Cork community groups encouraged to apply for support from €3.8m Toy Show Appeal fund

The closing date for receipt of applications is March 10.
Toy Show 2022. Lucy Hoban (6), Galway Repro Free Andres Poveda 25/11

Amy Nolan

GROUPS and organisations in Cork and around the country are now being invited to apply for support from the €3.8m RTÉ Toy Show Appeal fund.

The opening of a community round of grant applications, through Community Foundation Ireland, is to fulfil a commitment to viewers that children in every part of the country will benefit from their generosity.

Support is being offered to address essential needs, improve health and wellbeing and to promote play and creativity.

Man jailed for uploading child abuse images through Snapchat

The areas of need have been identified using the expertise of the Community Foundation and its connectivity to a network of 5,000 community and charitable organisations together with leading child advocates and the team at the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show.

Since the first appeal three years ago, more than €17m has been raised. Last year projects in every county were supported with 1.1 million children benefitting from the fund.

“Young lives in Cork and right across Ireland have been transformed by the huge generosity of viewers,” director-general of RTÉ, Dee Forbes, said.

“The process of once again turning that generosity into action is well underway and the opening of community grant applications is an important step to ensuring the hopes and wishes of viewers are realised.” 

The closing date for receipt of applications is March 10.

An earlier application process for larger impact grants to national and regional organisations has now closed.

It is estimated that all grants will be assessed and disbursed by summer 2023.

To apply see www.communityfoundation.ie.

