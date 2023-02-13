Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 14:50

Ireland's Eurovision Entrants' to play in East Cork

An Evening with Wild Youth’ takes place at Sea Church Ballycotton on March 3
Wild Youth, Ireland's Eurovision hopefuls

Martin Mongan

IRELAND’S Eurovision hopefuls for 2023 Wild Youth are set to perform at a unique and exclusive event at Ballycotton’s magnificent entertainment venue Sea Church on March 3.

‘An Evening with Wild Youth’ is the first Eurovision themed gig at Sea Church, and audiences will get to see the band perform We are One, the song selected for the competition, as well as many of their original songs, showcasing their style of rock, R&B and pop.

The foursome will then host a Q&A session and round off the night with a DJ set.

Wild Youth were formed in Dublin in 2016 and comprise of Conor O’Donohoe (keyboards/vocals), Ed Porter (guitar/vocals), David Whelan (vocals/guitar), and Callum McAdam (drums).

They’re known for catchy hits such Can’t Move On and Champagne Butterflies. Following a closely fought Eurosong contest which went down to a public vote, Wild Youth are now set to represent Ireland at the 67th Eurovision with We are One.

The event takes place in Liverpool from May 9 to 13, and Ireland are hoping to win their first Eurovision Song Contest since 1996.

General manager of Sea Church John Kidney is really looking forward to the event.

“We are absolutely thrilled to host Wild Youth in March and can’t wait for this fantastic evening.

“The lads always put on a great show and the whole evening will be really special and should whet the appetite ahead of the Eurovision Song contest in May.”

Sea Church have a jam-packed few months ahead.

A host of top Irish female performers will be on stage over February and March, including Mary Coughlan, Sharon Shannon, Róisín Ó and the Raines, while the venue will be one of the main hosts of the inaugural Ballycotton F.A.T Fest, a five-day extravaganza of Folk and Alternative Trad music, over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

For tickets and more see www.seachurch.ie.

