Uisce Éireann warns of possible water outages in several parts of Cork city this week

Water mains repairs works in Cork may cause disruptions of water supplies in parts of the city early this week, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, formerly called Irish Water, said the planned works are part of its national leakage reduction programme and will occur in several areas across the city.

The company said that mains repair works on Monday 13 February may cause supply outages to Curraheen Road, Westgate Road and surrounding areas, with works scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm. A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie, with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00058876.

Separately, valve installation works scheduled to take place from 9pm on Monday 13 February until 5am on Tuesday 14 February may cause supply disruptions to Garrane Darra, Holly House, Hazel House, Eagle Valley, Doughcloyne Industrial Estate, White Oaks, Brentwood Court, Westlawn, Sarsfield Heights, The Headlands, Richmond, Elmvale Court, Elmvale Close, Elm Park, Forest Ridge, Sarsfield Road, Robinscourt, Westbury Estate and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works, and updates will be available on www.water.ie with the reference number CCI00058881.

Mains repair works at Rossa Avenue and The Orchard may cause water outages in surrounding areas from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday 14 February, with a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Updates regarding this work will be available on www.water.ie with the reference number CCI00058877.

Uisce Éireann said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

The company has also said water mains repairs works may cause outages of water supplies to Douglas Road, South Douglas Road and surrounding areas on an ongoing basis over the next two weeks.

Those works are scheduled to take place from midday on Monday 13 February until 5pm on Monday 27 February.

Updates regarding this work will be available on www.water.ie with the reference number CCI00058570.