'His record is appalling,' judge says as man with 98 previous convictions is sentenced for burglary

A miracle will be required for a 58-year-old man with a lifetime of burglary and theft convictions to change his ways, a sentencing judge said.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a nine-month sentence on David Cronin for his latest crimes.

The judge said at Cork District Court: “His record is appalling and his age is very worrying.

“There are not many trespassers/burglars around at his age – it is a young man’s game. Is there any potential redemption in this situation?”

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said:“There is always hope.”

The judge said that those chances were getting more limited given the offender’s age.

“The chances of him changing at this stage are unlikely. Something of a Divine nature is required at this stage, which is unlikely,” Judge Roberts said.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had 98 previous convictions and 39 of them were for burglary.

On September 25 2021 David Cronin of Deerpark House, Friars Walk, Cork, climbed the scaffold outside a property that was being renovated at Grand Parade in Cork and broke in though an upper window.

He made his way to the offices of Brittany Ferries and stole approximately €20 from a coin box. Plasterboard and glass were damaged in the break-in - €800 worth of damage in total.

He admitted that burglary and also pleaded guilty to trespassing at Canty’s Garage on Copley Street, Cork, on February 14 last year.

The sentence of nine months will run concurrently with a longer sentence the accused is serving for other burglaries.