Blarney Post Office raises hundreds for the Asthma Society of Ireland

The post office raised €800 for the charity by inviting people to help them decorate their Christmas tree if they gave a donation.
Daniel Lehane, postmaster at Blarney Post Office, presenting a cheque for €800 to the Asthma Society of Ireland following a fundraising campaign. Also pictured is Eilís Ní Chaithnía, interim CEO of the Asthma Society.

THE Asthma Society of Ireland recently collected a generous donation from Blarney Post Office following an innovative fundraiser organised throughout December on behalf of the national asthma patient organisation.

“We asked customers to donate what they wanted or were able to,” postmaster at Blarney Post Office, Daniel Lehane, told The Echo.

“We then gave them a decoration to put on our Christmas tree in store.

“Part of this was to make the donation feel more personal as well as get a good conversation about asthma and other lung-based illnesses going.”

The Asthma Society’s work includes award-winning health promotion campaigns supporting people with asthma and their carers to control their disease and conducting advocacy campaigns calling for better, more affordable care and treatment.

The Society also runs a free asthma adviceline and a one-to-one WhatsApp messaging service, delivered by expert respiratory nurses.

Speaking about his own experience of asthma, Mr Lehane encouraged other people to arrange a fundraiser in their community or workplace.

“As a person living with asthma, it can be really debilitating.

“In Ireland, asthma is regarded as a common illness, but struggling to breathe can be very frightening.

“Organising the fundraiser for the Asthma Society was fun for all the team and we’re proud of what we’ve achieved.

“Every donation can make a difference in helping the charity to support adults and children learn how to stay healthy and safe,” he said.

Interim CEO of the Asthma Society, Eilís Ní Chaithnía, sincerely thanked Mr Lehane and his team for their fundraising efforts.

“As a small charity hugely impacted by changing fundraising landscape over the last two years, Daniel’s fundraising efforts are so encouraging,” she said.

