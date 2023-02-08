Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 16:17

MTU's Cork campuses to remain closed until next week following IT breach 

The university issued an update this afternoon. 
Munster Technological University’s (MTU) Cork campuses will remain closed tomorrow and Friday following the significant IT breach and telephone outage which occurred last weekend. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Munster Technological University’s (MTU) Cork campuses will remain closed tomorrow and Friday following the significant IT breach and telephone outage which occurred last weekend.

In a statement this afternoon, the university said it is now planning for a “phased and managed return” to teaching and learning from Monday, February 13.

“This decision has been taken to allow us to follow structured and cautious procedures and protocols that must be completed in order to ensure the security of our systems.

“Outdoor facilities at our Cork campuses will reopen tomorrow in order to facilitate pre-arranged, low-risk activities, such as sports training, that are beneficial for student and staff wellbeing as well as community engagement,” the statement continued.

MTU’s campuses in Kerry remain unaffected.

The university said it is continuing to engage actively with the relevant authorities including the National Cyber Security Centre and its security partners as investigations into the breach continue.

“Our students’ education is a top priority for us and we appreciate the patience of all students, staff and stakeholders while we complete this vital work.

“We are currently assessing all appropriate and effective solutions to allow us to return to teaching as normal and reopen our campuses as quickly and safely as possible.

“A further update will follow as soon as possible,” today's statement continued.

