Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 13:27

Injunction granted against protesters at Macroom development

Judge Rosemary Horgan granted an interim injunction against the protestors carrying out certain actions at the site on the Killarney Road, Lower Codrum, Macroom, County Cork.
Injunction granted against protesters at Macroom development

The judge said there would be an opportunity for the other side to appear at Cork Circuit Court on Washington St, Cork, on Thursday, February 9, to respond to the injunction. picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

AN urgent injunction was granted against protesters intimidating, threatening, or obstructing construction workers completing a seven-house development outside Macroom.

Gardaí have visited the site following recent incidents involving protesters who were described as acting in the belief that the houses are to be offered to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Judge Rosemary Horgan granted an interim injunction against the protesters carrying out certain actions at the site on Killarney Rd, Lower Codrum, Macroom, Co Cork.

The judge said there would be an opportunity for the other side to appear at Cork Circuit Court on Washington St, Cork, on Thursday, February 9, to respond to the injunction.

The relief sought by developers, Portlaw Development Ltd, through its barrister Stephen O’Donoghue, was for injunctive relief preventing the defendants from:

  • Obstructing the plaintiff, his servants or agents, in entering or exiting the property;
  • Preventing workers from carrying out work;
  • Entering or trespassing at the site;
  • Threatening, intimidating, or insulting people working on the development.

Judge Horgan granted the interim injunction on all four points but before doing so, she asked the plaintiff’s barrister: “What about freedom of speech and organised protests, have you anything to say about that?”

Mr O’Donoghue said the reliefs sought were not against the right to protest. “There is nothing to say they cannot congregate on the public footpath, but not lying on the ground (by construction vehicles) and intimidating and saying inappropriate, threatening, or intimidating things to employees — that is not lawful protest. That (an injunction against such behaviour) is not a curtailment of free speech.”

Outlining the background that gave rise to the interim injunction application, Mr O’Donoghue said: “It is a very urgent matter from the plaintiff’s point of view. The plaintiff is the owner of lands at Killarney Rd, Lower Codrum, Macroom, on the way out of town towards Baile Bhuirne.

“In the past there existed five houses which were not completed. It was referred to as a ghost estate. The plan is to complete those five houses and build two further houses — pre-fabricated concrete houses, constructed off-site and assembled on-site.

“Protesters arrived, some of them wrapped in Irish flags and waving Irish flags. It is quite clear (from internet footage) the protesters’ belief is that these houses will be used to house Ukraine nationals and they have taken issue with that. They are impeding and preventing construction. One protester lay behind a construction vehicle. Serious injury could have been caused to that protester. Gardaí had to be called to the scene.

“Employees and contractors have been intimidated, threatened and abused on the presumption that they are catering for future housing needs of Ukraine nationals.”

Mr O’Donoghue said the protesters have posted video comments and footage from protests at the location.

By the nature of an application for an interim injunction, only the plaintiff was represented at Cork Circuit Court yesterday. The defence will have an opportunity to address the court on the injunction on February 9.

More in this section

Blue cracked thin ice on a puddle, cold winter background Icy conditions forecast for Cork on first St Brigid's bank holiday weekend
Road now cleared after vehicle caught fire on N25 Road now cleared after vehicle caught fire on N25
Bishop Lucey Park to close for two weeks as major redevelopment project begins Bishop Lucey Park to close for two weeks as major redevelopment project begins
Cork trooper Shane Kearney discharged from hospital; medical staff satisfied with 'steady progress'

Cork trooper Shane Kearney discharged from hospital; medical staff satisfied with 'steady progress'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more