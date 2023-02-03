Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 07:23

New weekly service from Port of Cork to mainland Europe 

This will be a direct MSC service linking Cork with the trans-shipment hubs of Le Havre and Antwerp, and will commence on Friday, March 3.
Cork Container Terminal, Port of Cork, Ringaskiddy.

Eoin Kelleher

THE Port of Cork Company has welcomed news that MSC Shipping group will run a new weekly service on its northern Europe service.

This will be a direct MSC service linking Cork with the trans-shipment hubs of Le Havre and Antwerp, and will commence on Friday, March 3.

Port of Cork Company chief executive Eoin McGettigan said: “This marks the start of another extremely busy year for the port and strengthens our already strong relationship with MSC with a direct MSC service to Europe, a first for Cork."

“It is also further proof of the Port of Cork’s ease of access as a trade route to Europe and beyond.

“From a personal perspective, I look forward very much to working with MSC to build and maintain a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship, helping to deliver on our five-year strategic plan.”

