New weekly service from Port of Cork to mainland Europe 

THE Port of Cork Company has welcomed news that MSC Shipping group will run a new weekly service on its northern Europe service.

This will be a direct MSC service linking Cork with the trans-shipment hubs of Le Havre and Antwerp, and will commence on Friday, March 3.

Port of Cork Company chief executive Eoin McGettigan said: “This marks the start of another extremely busy year for the port and strengthens our already strong relationship with MSC with a direct MSC service to Europe, a first for Cork."

“It is also further proof of the Port of Cork’s ease of access as a trade route to Europe and beyond.

“From a personal perspective, I look forward very much to working with MSC to build and maintain a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship, helping to deliver on our five-year strategic plan.”