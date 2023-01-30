Kinsale's lobster pot Christmas tree claws in €2,700

A Kinsale fisherman has raised €2,700 for a local charity with his unusual Christmas tree.

The initiative helped to raise funds for The Well Project, Kinsale.

Funds raised for this project will help provide a permanent home for Youth Community Services, the Youth Community Cafe and Men's Shed in Kinsale.

Eamonn O’Neill’s lobster pot Christmas tree has become an annual tradition in the Cork seaside town.

The 15-foot Christmas tree has been erected beside the harbour master’s office on Kinsale since 2021.

The Christmas creation was made out of 249 lobster pots this year and was inspired by similar structure that Mr O’Neill saw off the coast of Scotland a number of years ago.

To raise funds, The Well Project invited locals to sponsor a bauble on the tree or to guess how many lobster pots were used to make the unusual Christmas decoration.

In 2021, Mr O’Neill’s makeshift tree raised €1,642 for the Kinsale RNLI and volunteer crews.