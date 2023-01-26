Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

Fort2Fort Charity Cycle raises €21,675

Over 4,000 cyclists have participated since the inaugural event in 2012, raising €356,325 for the local beneficiaries in the process. 
At the presentation of the funds raised at the recent Fort2Fort Charity Cycle around Cork Harbour, were, seated from left, John Walshe, Cork Lions Club; Sam Beamish, Fort2Fort committee ; Gerald Cashman, district governor, Lions Clubs of Ireland; Louise O’Brien, Mercy Hospital Foundation, and Sara O’Hara, Cobh Lions Club. At rear, from left, Jim O’Connor, Fort2fort committee chairman; Jim Costello, Bishoptown Lions Club ; Kieran Stephens, Camden Fort Meagher committee; Dick Jenkinson, Carrigaine Men’s Shed; Stephen Kiely, Crosshaven AFC and Damien Craven, Carrigaline Lions Club. Picture: Adrian O’Herlihy

Martin Mongan

The 2022 instalment of the annual Fort2Fort Charity Cycle raised €21,675, which has been distributed to several local beneficiaries.

A special event took place earlier this month at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island, where funds raised were presented to the Mercy Hospital Foundation, Fort Camden Meagher Restoration Fund, Carrigaline Men’s Shed, four Lions’ Clubs - Cork, Carrigaline, Cobh and Bishopstown, and Crosshaven Soccer Club.

Attendees included Lions District governor Gerald Cashman, Lions International director, Teresa Dineen and the presidents of each four Lions’ Clubs. The Fort2Fort committee, representatives from the Mercy Hospital Foundation and other beneficiaries also attended the presentation. 265 cyclists from 12 counties participated in the popular cycle around Cork Harbour over the October bank holiday weekend, despite the terrible weather.

The annual fundraiser has been hugely successful and has established itself in the calendar of Cork’s cycling enthusiasts. Over 4,000 cyclists have participated since the inaugural event in 2012, raising €356,325 for the local beneficiaries in the process. 

Jim O’Connor, outgoing chairman of Fort2Fort said: “The success of Fort2Fort year after year has been largely due to the massive support we receive from our cyclists; but it is important to note that it also would not be possible if it wasn’t for our very generous sponsors, which allows all cyclists’ entry fees to go directly to charities. 

“Thanks must also go to the entire organising committee, and the volunteers, who give their time so selflessly to support the event. We are thrilled to support so many worthy, local causes with the funds raised from the 2022 cycle, and I am proud to have had the honour of chairing such a meaningful fundraiser.”

Sponsors of 2022 Fort2Fort were: Cork County Council, Cup Print Ltd, Green Circle, SB Consultants, MCK Electrical, Carbon Group, Ahern Roberts OR and BO’K and Assoc. Other sponsors include: M Piggott and Assoc, Radisson Blu, RDJ, Lee Garage, Cully & Sully, Kellogg’s, Huhtamaki, MSL, Logitech, Arachas and Sketchers; as well as Ulster Bank, which has sponsored the event every year since 2012.

