Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 22:06

Family of tragic man found in Mallow speak of their loss and grief

Kerry family say Timothy O'Sullivan's disappearance had haunted them all these years
A bouquet of flowers was placed at the boarded up property at 9, Beecher Street, Mallow, Co Cork on Sunday, January 15.

Eoin Kelleher

The family of a missing man whose body was found in a house in Mallow last week 20 years after he died there, have issued a statement to the media saying they had hoped he would be found still alive and happy.

The Kerry family of Timothy O’Sullivan said in the statement that they were heartbroken after the discovery, but also relieved and happy that the question of his whereabouts has finally been resolved. His loss has haunted them all these years.

Mr O'Sullivan was born in 1939 in Britain but spent much time in Kerry before moving to Mallow.

His remains were found last Friday in a derelict house, where it’s understood he had died over 20 years ago given the expiry dates on food found in the house.

His family say he was broken hearted after a separation, and wanted time to be alone, and to come to terms with the breakdown of his marriage.

He had kept in contact with his family, but when this contact ceased, his family made efforts to find him but could not access the house in Mallow.

Locals believed he had returned to the UK. The family say they hoped and prayed Tim would be found alive and happy, but their hopes were dashed when they heard of the sad discovery.

They are asking for privacy at this time to cope with their loss. 

