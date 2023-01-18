Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 21:20

Cork's Holly Cairns 'absolutely terrified' by stalker who showed up at her home 

Cork's only current female TD has spoken out about the levels of abuse she faces in the course of her job. 
Cork's Holly Cairns 'absolutely terrified' by stalker who showed up at her home 

Cork South-West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said she might never have run for election had she known the extent of abuse faced by female politicians.

Ellen O'Regan

CORK’S only female TD has spoken out about the levels of abuse she faces in the course of her job, and the actions of a persistent stalker which left her “absolutely terrified”.

Cork South-West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said she might never have run for election had she known the extent of abuse faced by female politicians.

“If I knew what I was getting myself into, no, I would not have done it… I don’t regret it,” Ms Cairn said, speaking on Virgin Media podcast The Group Chat. “But honestly, had I known... probably, no, I wouldn’t have done it.”

The 33-year-old said a persistent online stalker began to show up at her home — including at times when she was in Dublin for work — and changed how she behaved “in every single thing I did”.

“I felt then like every message I got was somebody who could potentially turn up to my house… It interferes with your job to the extent that you can’t do the same things as your constituency colleagues — it impacts you every step of the way,” she said.

Ms Cairns has been advised by gardaí not to run a constituency clinic, because it would advertise where she would be at specific times, probably alone, and has been forced to install security at her home. “I’m from West Cork. I didn’t have a lock for a door, even if I wanted to, we didn’t have a key for the door, I didn’t have blinds, I didn’t have any kind of security,” she said. “Now I have CCTV, I have blinds, I have locks, I’m hyper aware.”

  • Season 3 of The Group Chat airs at 11pm on Wednesdays on Virgin Media Two and is available to download on all major podcast platforms on Thursdays

More in this section

‘There are 64 of us absolutely buzzing’: Delight in East Cork school following EuroMillions win ‘There are 64 of us absolutely buzzing’: Delight in East Cork school following EuroMillions win
Teenager charged in connection with stabbing in Carrigaline remanded in custody Teenager charged in connection with stabbing in Carrigaline remanded in custody
Concern over lack of DPP directions in case involving former FF councillor  Concern over lack of DPP directions in case involving former FF councillor 
west corkcork politicsinternet
'Aisle be alright': Cork students to star in Wedding Singer the musical

'Aisle be alright': Cork students to star in Wedding Singer the musical

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more