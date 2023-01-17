Pictures: John named Blarney Person of Year 2022

FOR the first time in three years, the Blarney and District Person of the Year awards were held in person in recent days and were attended by an invited audience of 150 people representing all sectors of Blarney society.

The 12 monthly award winners were praised by Deputy Lord Mayor Damian Boylan for their ‘huge contribution through sport, volunteerism, business and media’.

Annette Dilworth and Brenda Boylan at the awards ceremony. Picture: Iga Sasiela Blue Door Photography

The awards were founded 13 years ago by Kate Durrant, John Henchion and Mr Boylan.

“We receive many nominations throughout the year and no one is voted a person of the month lightly,” Mr Henchion said. “The awards are a way for us to show off the talents and hard work of people who who work tirelessly under the cloak of invisibility, with humility and for the common good, not for any personal gain.”

RTÉ reporter and author Brian O’Connell with his monthly award which he received for his work highlighting unacceptable waits for paediatric scoliosis surgery on the Claire Byrne show, pictured with awards organisers Kate Durrant, John Henchion and Deputy Lord Mayor Damian Boylan. Picture: Iga Sasiela Blue Door Photography

The Blarney and District Person of the Year for 2022 was named as Inniscarra man John Connolly, with his award being collected by his son Kieran, who gave a moving speech.

Mr Connolly was described as ‘the driving force behind much of what happens in Inniscarra, among other things as organiser of the Active Community group, and Men on the Move’. All-Ireland winning theatre group Blue Hat were inducted into the Hall of Fame on the night, after delivering a memorable performance for attendees.

All smiles from Mary Conway, Blue Hat Theatre Group, at the awards ceremony. Picture: Iga Sasiela Blue Door Photography

“In a world that seems to thrive on negativity and finding flaw, it’s lovely to be in a room full of positivity, full of people who, through their actions, remind us of all that is good and right with the world,” Ms Durrant said.

All Ireland winning theatre group Blue Hat celebrating their Hall of Fame award at the Blarney & District Person of the year awards. Picture: Iga Sasiela Blue Door Photography

The other monthly awards winners throughout the year were Denis O’Mahony, chairman and manager of Waterloo AFC; Blarney Brass and Reed Band; the Welcome to Cork Group; Ray Dennehy — team medic to the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament (IMART); Terence McCarthy, Colm Kelleher, Ben Wood, Padraig Lynch, Katie Kelleher, Maeve Philpott, Kevin Hedderman and Kevin Downey — the under 12 trainers in Rathpeacon/Blarney GAA Club; local businessman and cyclist Brian Osborne; Jacinta Yelverton of the Happy Feet walking and running group; Anna Minihan of the parents’ committee at Scoil Chroi Iosa; journalist Brian O’Connell and the Blarney GAA Junior B team and their backroom team.