'Like the Luas on wheels': Call for a rapid bus system to tackle Cork city gridlock

BRT systems are generally of a higher standard than conventional bus systems in that they offer increased reliability in relation to punctuality and journey times, as well as providing higher passenger capacity.
General secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union, Dermot O’Leary, said: “It’s a system that’s very like the Luas, but it’s on wheels, which has its own dedicated road space and that could eventually be supplanted by a Luas system.
As of November 28, 2022, just over €1,461,632 had been spent on costs associated with the Cork Luas project, which commenced in October 2020.
Mr O’Leary said that, “generally speaking”, BRT is “about a third of the cost of light rail” and could be delivered in a shorter timeframe than the Cork Luas project.