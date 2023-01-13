Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 14:32

New UCC research into seizures could "transform" lives of people with epilepsy

A study, led by Dr Cian McCafferty at University College Cork and Dr Hal Blumenfeld at Yale University, has found a particular pattern of brain activity that occurs before a seizure happens.
New UCC research into seizures could "transform" lives of people with epilepsy

Dr Cian McCafferty. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Ellen O'Regan

New research led by UCC could help predict seizures before they happen, and “transform” the lives of people with epilepsy.

A study, led by Dr Cian McCafferty at University College Cork and Dr Hal Blumenfeld at Yale University, has found a particular pattern of brain activity that occurs before a seizure happens.

It was previously thought that all neurons in a brain area had similar activity patterns during a seizure, giving no obvious target for therapeutic interventions.

Read More

End of an era: Cloyne bids farewell to much-loved local woman

However, this new study has found that neurons consistently fall into one of four functional groups during absence seizures, suggesting they are playing different roles in the initiation and persistence of seizures.

Dr Cian McCafferty, study lead and Lecturer in the Department of Anatomy and Neuroscience UCC, said that they found some neurons might be more important than others in making a seizure happen, and that gradual changes in electrical activity in the brain start up to a minute before the seizure.

Published in Nature Communications, the world's leading multidisciplinary science journal, and funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders & Stroke (NINDS), the UCC led study could lead to the development of an early warning technology to detect and predict seizures.

Epilepsy is a chronic noncommunicable disease of the brain that affects around 40,000 people in Ireland and 50 million people worldwide.

“For people with epilepsy, not knowing when their next seizure will occur is cited as one of the most difficult parts of living with the disease. We hope that our research will be a significant step towards the development of an early warning system so we can ensure people’s safety or even avert the seizure before it happens,” Dr McCafferty said.

Professor John Cryan, Vice President for Research & Innovation UCC, congratulated Dr McCafferty and his colleagues on their “impactful and translationally relevant study”.

“[It] offers promising results for the development of future therapeutic strategies for epilepsy treatment, which could transform the lives of people living with the neurological disorder and their families,” he said.

More in this section

Filming in St Fin Barre's: Major movie shoot takes place in cathedral  Filming in St Fin Barre's: Major movie shoot takes place in cathedral 
Airplane stock Ryanair announces Cork to Rome flight will operate twice a week this summer
Classic bar Cork bars trying to help beat the January blues
corkucc
End of an era: Cloyne bids farewell to much-loved local woman

End of an era: Cloyne bids farewell to much-loved local woman

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more