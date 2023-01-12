Bantry mental health centre to retain 15 beds after HSE withdraws appeal

A Mental Health Centre in Bantry will see the number of its beds reduced from 18 to 15 instead of 11, following a court case this week.

The Mental Health Commission (MHC) appeared before the District Court in Bantry in relation to regulatory actions which it took against the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The case concerned the imposition of a condition by the MHC relating to the registration of the Centre for Mental Health Care and Recovery at Bantry General Hospital, and the HSE’s proceedings to appeal the MHC decision.

The HSE has formally withdrawn their appeal and has agreed to accept a revised condition to the registration of the inpatient centre. The MHC has revised its original condition of reducing beds from 18 to 11.

Instead, the MHC has imposed a condition to reduce bed numbers from 18 to 15 on the basis the HSE has given undertakings to complete works to address ligature risks and make the building safer and more appropriate for residents.

“The wording of the condition has been agreed to the satisfaction of both parties,” said a spokesperson for the MHC.

The HSE has agreed to limit the number of residents at the approved centre “until such time as all proposed works to remove ligature risks and provide additional communal space have been completed so residents are safe and the building is brought in to compliance with regulatory requirements.

“The MHC notes that any failure on the part of the HSE to comply with the revised condition, would constitute a contravention of a condition of registration, which is an offence under Section 64 of the Mental Health Acts 2001- 2018,” added the spokesperson.

Chief Executive of the MHC, John Farrelly said, “we will monitor the condition attached to the centre in the interests of patients’ safety. We have revised the condition as we have received sufficient reassurances and commitments from them that will address the issues at hand.”

The MHC welcomed the commitments from the HSE to address their concerns and said they will “closely monitor their progress and implementation.”