Risk of power outages, fallen trees and travel disruption as yellow weather warning continues

Met Éireann is warning of downed trees, power outages and travel disruption today, as a yellow weather warning is in place across Cork and the entire country.

A status yellow wind warning came into effect at 5am on Thursday morning, and will remain in effect until 2am on Friday morning.

It follows a status yellow wind and rain warning which was in effect across Munster yesterday evening.

Met Éireann have said that westerly winds will be very strong and gusty today. Starting in the west, winds will progress eastwards in the afternoon, and will reach storm force at coastal areas of the northwest.

Met Éireann have warned that possible impacts of today’s winds include downed trees, power outages, and travel disruption.

There is also a status yellow gale warning in place for all coastal areas until 8am on Friday, as southwest winds are expected to reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9.

In Munster today, a mix of sunny spells and showers are forecast, with afternoon temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees. Showers will continue through the night, with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.