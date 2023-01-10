Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

2023 to start on a high note in Cork with chamber music festival

Ortús has invited more than 40 musicians to Cork and programmed more than 85 musical works
Curator of The eighth Ortús Chamber Music Festival, Mairead Hickey. The event will run from Sunday February 26 to Sunday March 5 in locations scattered across Cork

Sarah Horgan

EIGHT of the world’s most celebrated musicians are set to feature in a unique event covering venues across Cork city and county.

The eighth Ortús Chamber Music Festival will run from Sunday, February 26 to Sunday, March 5 in locations across Cork. Founded in 2016 by renowned Irish musicians Sinéad O’Halloran and Mairéad Hickey, the initiative provides some of Ireland’s finest young musicians opportunities to perform alongside their international peers. 

Its aim is to highlight the achievements of Irish musicians and composers on a global scale while strengthening connections with musicians worldwide.

Ortús has invited more than 40 musicians to Cork and programmed more than 85 musical works as part of the initiative.

Locations for this year’s performances include St Brendan’s Church, Bantry, Blackrock Castle Observatory, UCC’s Aula Maxima, MTU Cork School of Music, My Place Midleton, Sea Church Ballycotton and St. Peter’s on North Main Street. Irish musicians Sinéad O’Halloran (cello), Eoin Ducrot (violin), Fiachra de hÓra (viola) & Peggy Nolan (cello) will take centre stage for the event. They will perform alongside Swedish violinist Johannes Marmén, Welsh pianist Jâms Coleman, New Zealand violist Bryony Gibson-Cornish and Swiss violinist Laia Braun.

Ms O’Halloran spoke about her experiences since joining the quartet: “It has been an incredible year for me since I joined the quartet, with performances all around the world, including at the Berlin Philharmonic, Lucerne Festival, Canada’s Banff Centre & the BBC Proms. We have played for audiences worldwide, but for me there is nothing quite like coming home to where my musical journey began and bringing my favourite musicians with me.”

Festival highlights this year will include Mozart and Fauré’s beloved piano quartets, Beethoven’s epic late quartet op. 131, the Irish premiere of Salina Fisher’s “Heal”,Brahms’ much loved String Sextet no. 1 and a special evening at the Blackrock Castle Observatory.

For more information on the event and dates and times of venues visit ortusfestival.ie/.

cork festivals#music
