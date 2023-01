TWO of Munster’s higher education institutions are expected to become healthier places to study, work, and research the wellbeing of future generations, following commitments made at a gathering in Cork.

University College Cork and Munster Technological University signed Healthy Campus charters for their respective institutions at a gathering in UCC yesterday.

The initiative is a framework through which higher education institutions can implement national policies in the key areas of physical activity, obesity, tobacco, sexual health, mental health, and drugs and alcohol in a way that addresses local needs.

Both institutions have pledged to appoint Healthy Campus co-ordinators and form steering groups who will consult with students and staff. It is hoped that this consultation will lead to the development and implementation of a holistic, whole-campus approach to promoting health.

The signing of the charters at the gathering was attended by student and staff representatives from UCC and MTU, as well as Higher Education Authority national Healthy Campus co-ordinator Caroline Mahon and Cork Healthy Cities co-ordinator Denise Cahill.

UCC president Professor John O’Halloran said: “In partnering with our students and staff, and by leveraging on the incredible internal expertise of academic, research, and professional communities, we can take advantage of the unique setting that is a university campus environment, not only to improve individual health and wellbeing, but also to generate research outputs, create new knowledge, and learn how to do this better in more effective and sustainable ways.”

Alannah O’Connor, UCC Students’ Union Welfare Officer said, “the Students’ Union sees UCC’s adoption of the Healthy Campus Charter as a very positive thing for students. Integrating health and wellbeing into the university experience of students and the wider UCC community will be very beneficial in protecting and enhancing the welfare of students.”