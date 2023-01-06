Emirates in town looking for new high fliers

EMIRATES Airlines will land in Cork this weekend in search of new team of cabin crew.

The world’s largest airline invites those interested in a highflying career in travel to attend their recruitment day in Clayton Hotel Silver Springs this Saturday, January 7.

Following the interviewing process, successful applicants will be whisked off to a state-of-the-art facility in Dubai to complete seven-and-a-half weeks of training in the highest standards of safety and service delivery.

Cailin graduates from crew training at the Emirates Aviation College

Successful Emirates cabin crew live in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in a serviced apartment paid for by the airline, earning a tax-free starting salary of €2,700 monthly.

The role also includes a multitude of discounted travel and other benefits.

Applicants are required to have at least one year of hospitality or customer service experience, be at least 160cm tall, and be a natural team player with a personality that shines.

Former Miss Universe and Cork native, Cailin Tobin in Dublin Airport

“Many of our cabin crew describe the role as ‘the best job in the world’, not only because they deliver award-winning service at 38,000 feet, but also for the unique lifestyle that comes with the job,” the airline said, describing the role.

One such employee is Cork native and former Miss Universe, Cailin Tobin, who graduated from the Emirates Aviation College in 2019.

“Travelling the world is for sure a huge benefit of the job,” says Cailin.

“I love my job. I can honestly say that coming to Emirates was the best move I have ever made. The past three years have been challenging of course with Covid, but I find my job quite fulfilling.”

Cailin Tobin in Emirates Airlines uniform

The Cork woman recommended anyone interested in a career in the industry to attend: “If you attend the open day, you can gain so much information about the job and what is expected of you. The day can be long, but you find out a lot about yourself and it’s a great opportunity to ask questions.”