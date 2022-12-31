The Cotton Ball closes on Monday as family mourn passing of their father Jack Lynch

CORK’S northside is ending 2022 on a bitter-sweet note as locals mourn the loss of one of its most well-known businessmen.

Jack Lynch’s business the Cotton Ball pub in Mayfield has always been a family affair. The haunt dates all the way back to 1874 when it was established by his great grandfather Humphrey-a decorated war hero.

The family worked together to help the business evolve and in recent years introduced new brews that instantly became a hit with punters.

While Jack’s son Eoin and brother Humphrey became involved in the business in later years, they stressed it was Jack’s wife- their mother Frances-who helped make his accomplishments possible.

Another son of Jack’s, Don, described what set the family man apart “He was a Proud Mayfield man with lots of interesting hobbies including woodturning and painting,” he said.

Jack Lynch beside the 39 star US flag which was brought back by his Grandfather Humphrey J Lynch from the states and adorned his coffin on his death, at the Cotton Ball Pub, Mayfield, Cork. / /Lynch's Stout. Microbrewery. micro brewery. craft beer. / /Picture: Denis Scannell

“You could say he was a dabbler. He always had some project to work on. He was a successful man in business but he always rolled up his sleeves and wasn’t afraid of picking up a brush. He was very humble in his ways.”

However, they stressed that much of it would not have been possible without the dedication of their mother Frances.

“He didn’t do it on his own. There was always a strong woman behind him. Mum held the fort while he went out and made a success of those projects. It was never a one-man operation. Theirs was a team effort.” Tributes have been pouring in for the Cork man following his death this week.

“He loved being out and about and meeting people. We’ve been getting a lot of really nice messages. Everyone seems to have a story about how he gave them their first job or helped them in some way. He was a fair employer who was very fair and treated people right.”

Jack had seven children including John, Elizabeth, Eoin, Don, Ursula, Jacqueline, Humphrey and the late Frances. He was also a brother to Sheila (Dinan) and the late Don and Humphrey. His funeral mass will take place this Monday at St Joseph’s Church, Mayfield at 10am.

The family are requesting donations to the Cork charity Cork Penny Dinners in lieu of flowers.