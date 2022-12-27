Christmas babies: Triplets born in Cork on December 25

History was made on Christmas Day this year as the Cork University Maternity Hospital welcomed triplets born shortly after 6.30pm.

Proud parents Genevieve and Richard Power from Wilton were overjoyed as two boys and a girl arrived in quick succession. Babies Tadhg, Sean, and Christina weighed 4lbs 13 ounces, 3lbs 14 ounces, and 4lbs 4.5 ounces respectively. “It’s been a while since we had triplets on Christmas Day,” said Midwife Mairéad Hallahan.

“They have a big sister called Maisie.” The parents are “absolutely thrilled,” added Ms Hallahan.

Overall, three mothers gave birth to five babies on Christmas Day in Cork’s only maternity ward.

The first to arrive was a little baby girl called Grace, at 12.40pm to parents Hannah Coughlan and Donal Dineen from Kilbrittain. Grace weighed 7lbs and 4 ounces.

Next to arrive were the triplets, at 6.30pm, 6.32pm and 6.33pm respectively.

At 7.18pm, baby girl Bella was born to parents Aoife and Dennis Botrel, from Glengarriff in west Cork. Bella weighed 7lbs 9 ounces.

Five babies on Christmas Day is about the average for this time of year but triplets are a rarity, and there were scenes of jubilation among staff when the three bundles of joy arrived.

“It’s been years since we had triplets on Christmas Day. Everyone is happy out. They’re all doing well,” said Ms Hallahan.

The triplets are in the Neo-Natal unit, and it will be a while before they return home to Wilton in Cork city.