Cork charity helping people to cope with their mental health

THE manager of Cork charity Lisheens House said that the calls to the community-based mental health charity remain consistent as people struggle to cope with everyday life and the rise in costs.

Lisheens House is a community-based mental health charity that provides free counselling, training, and support services throughout Cork city and county.

Manager Mick Kearns said people are struggling to cope in general.

“It is like every year,” he said. “This time last year no-one foresaw what was ahead of people with the way the cost of living has gone and that brings its own pressures to bear.

“People are in trouble, no more than any other year. People are struggling to cope in general. People are struggling with everyday life and the rise in costs.”

Mr Kearns said they are getting a lot of calls from families as they struggle to cope with the dramatic rise in utility bills and the cost of living.

“We are getting calls from a lot of parents,” he said. “Another flipside of the pandemic is that adult children are living at home which brings its own challenges. This is a new phenomenon as the house is being shared by everyone. They are now living on top of each other. Finding their own space just isn’t there at the moment.

“The cost of everyday living and bills have gone through the roof and people are struggling to cope with it.

“Not having money is a huge pressure and it brings its own pressures,” said the manager of Lisheens House.

“We were just out of the pandemic and people were looking forward to resuming life as we know it and then this thing kind of came around the corner.

“There is a sector that is being squeezed. Not having money is a huge pressure. It is being reflected in some of the calls we are getting. Kids still want stuff and parents don’t have the money. What do they do?

“During the pandemic they were struggling with life and the pandemic, whereas now there is no singular reason. From listening to people, they are still not over the pandemic as it very much left its mark. Emotionally and mentally, it had a big effect. People didn’t know if they were coming or going. It is going to take a while to wash out. It is just another challenge.”

The Lisheens House furniture donation collections van which has become a regular sight throughout Cork city and county.

Mr Kearns said the Cork charity receives on average around 10 calls a week from members of the public seeking their help.

“It is like a revolving door,” he said. “You are never finished as there are always new people seeking help. Primarily we give them the number for a therapist, and they see a therapist.

“A lot of people just want to tease it out. All you can do is give them the services that are out there. When people are upset and stressed, they don’t think straight. They need to get it off their chests. People feel guilty about not having enough.”

The manager of Lisheens House said their main aim is to help people find the support they need.

“Our main aim is to help people in distress and to pass them on to counsellors if need be,” he said.

“The way our model works is that if someone comes to us, we will refer them to a counsellor in their area. We have a counsellor in certain areas. Some people just want to talk and don’t want to see a counsellor.

“We cover the whole area. We have counsellors in Ballincollig, Cork city and Mallow. They are not retained full time but if someone rings us from Mallow, we will get them a counsellor in Mallow. That is the beauty of it, the simplicity of it. There is no travelling. It is free and accessible.

“Not having to travel for people who are struggling is a big thing. A lot of people mightn’t have the funds either to travel. People feel better after talking. It is important people pick up the phone and contact us as a problem shared is a problem solved. It is all about being there for people.”

Lisheens House, which was founded in 2010, doesn’t receive any State funding and are reliant on donations and fundraising to deliver their services. They have three stores in Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Bandon selling second-hand furniture and bric-a–brac, which helps to raise funds said Mr Kearns.

Lisheens House founder Noreen Murphy who was selected as the national winner of the Gala / Virgin Media Inspirational Person of the year 2022.

“Whatever we sell we plough back into the business. It is all through the proceeds from the sales in the furniture shops. We have no further plans currently to expand into other towns.”

Lisheens House recently purchased a building in Skibbereen which they plan to dedicate to child and adolescent services. Mick said the rise in building costs has delayed their plans to open this centre.

“The main plan now is to develop the building that we bought in Skibbereen and roll out the services,” he said.

“We had drawings done up, but we have nothing done yet due to the rise in building costs. It was bought to provide a child and adolescent centre. The increased cost of labour and materials and the whole uncertainty with the economy has affected it. It is just prudent to hold back for a bit and see how things are going.”

Mr Kearns said they hope the centre will provide support to young people once up and running.

“It is important to give young people the help they need, and we would have specialised counsellors in there,” he said.

“It is important they get seen as early as possible before they are put on waiting lists. There are very long waiting lists nationally for CAMHS.

“If someone is in trouble, they need help straight away. Going on a waiting list isn’t much help to them.

“We were hoping this would take 18 months, but I suppose we were naïve, and we didn’t see around the corner in terms of increased costs. We will wait until the new year and see where we are then. Hopefully, we can get it done sooner rather than later. People of all ages are suffering. It is going to be there for a spell, so you must provide the service. If someone is in trouble you can’t say the budget is gone. It is a big step for people to reach out, so it is important we are there to help,” he added.

Mr Kearns believes mental health supports should be a higher priority for Government.

“Mental health has always been the poor relation, not just with this government but with previous governments,” he said.

“It isn’t a vote catcher at the door. There has been lots of promises and plans.

“We want the red tape to be taken away and the process to be simplified so people can get help and not be waiting.

“People in every town and village are sadly getting used to suicides happening and almost becoming used to it which is desperate. The legacy of it is desperate for any family.”