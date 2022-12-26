Micheál Martin pays tribute to former Cork TD following his passing

The death has been announced of former TD, minister of state and member of Cork County Council, Tom Meaney.

Mr Meaney, a native of Derrinagree, Millstreet, was first elected to Dáil Eireann in 1965, to the seat previously held by his father, Con, representing the Mid Cork Constituency and later Cork North West.

Re-elected to Dáil Éireann at every election thereafter, until his retirement from politics in 1982, in 1980 Mr Meaney was appointed minister of state at the Department of Industry, Commerce and Energy.

Mr Meaney, who was 91, died peacefully at his home earlier today, surrounded by his family.

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil president Micheál Martin TD expressed his deep sympathy to the family of the former Fianna Fáil TD and minister of state.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of my very good friend Tom Meaney,” Mr Martin said.

“Tom was a former councillor, TD and minister of state, a man deeply committed to his constituency and place.” The Tánaiste said Mr Meaney had been passionate about, and deeply committed to, public service.

“Tom developed a deep bond with his constituents, who he served and represented with great dedication and enthusiasm for many years. Tom’s commitment to, and love of, his native place never left him and he never missed an opportunity to advocate for his constituency, long after his retirement.

“Tom’s electoral record was deeply impressive and was an acknowledgement by the people of his constituency for his service and commitment to them,” Mr Martin said.

“He continued the many decades of distinguished service by his father Con, who shaped Tom’s republican values and care for those he represented.

“Tom was a regular attender at Fianna Fáil meetings, even up to recent times, always taking a deep interest in the party, its values and contribution to Irish society. I deeply valued his friendship and counsel,” The Tánaiste said.

Mr Meaney had a deep interest in local history and took an active involvement in planning local commemorative events in recent years, Mr Martin said, noting that Mr Meaney had delivered many orations at local commemorations and played a particularly important role in organising local events to mark the centenary of 1916. He was also a member of the GAA and Millstreet Athletic Club.

“Today, as we mourn the loss of a valued party member and friend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, I want to express my deepest sympathies to Tom’s family Noreen, Con, John, Tomás, Siobhán and Donal, along with his grandchildren and the wider Meaney family,” Mr Martin said.

“Today, we also remember Tom’s late wife Joan, who passed away last year and who was Tom’s great friend and companion. We remember both at this very sad time.” Mr Meaney’s funeral arrangements have been published, with the wake at the house private.

Reception into Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Derrinagree (Eircode P51 K316) on Tuesday 27 of December and reposing there from 4pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 28 of December at 11am which will be live streamed on http://www.mycondolences.ie, with funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet.