Safety tips for people taking on the Christmas Day swim in Cork

WHILE many will be enjoying a cosy morning at home on Christmas day, the brave amongst us will be bracing themselves to take on the annual Christmas Day swim.

Seasoned sea swimmers and novices alike will be hitting beaches and swimming spots across the county to take the icy plunge, often in aid of a good cause.

For the courageous who are choosing to take on the challenge for the first time, Eoin O’Driscoll, chairperson of the Cork branch of Water Safety Ireland (WSI), has offered some advice for people to have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O’Driscoll said preparation is key and that people should pay particular attention to weather conditions and tide times.

“Always know what you’re getting into. That’s the main thing we would always say.

"Before you leave, check the weather conditions, check the water conditions, make sure that they’re actually safe to go into,” he said.

“If you’re going out to do a swim, we always say tell people where you’re going, what time you’re going to be back – basics like that. When they’re going out to the swim itself, we always say try and stay as warm as possible.”

Mr O’Driscoll also advised people to know their limits and not to stay in the water for a prolonged period.

For those attempting the Christmas Day swim for the first time, he recommended a brief stint in the water and for people to stay within their depths.

Once finished and on dry land, Mr O’Driscoll said is important to take steps to warm up your body temperature.

“Have plenty of hot drinks!

"Make sure that you have warm clothes and basic things like ensuring you’re not hanging around too long on the beach in the cold,” he said.

In case of an emergency, people are advised to call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.