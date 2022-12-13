Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 12:17

The County of Cork contains over 300 identifiable settlements
Cork County Council launches 10th instalment of heritage publication series

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins launched The Heritage Towns and Villages of County Cork by author Denis Power which took place at the County Library Headquarters at County Hall, Cork. Back row, from left: Conor Nelligan, Michael Lynch, Tim Lucey, Cllr. Anthony Barry; Cllr. Frank O'Flynn; Cllr. Sheila O'Callaghan; Cllr. Kevin Murphy and Cllr. Ben Dalton O'Sullivan. Front from left: Cllr Kay Dawson, Denis Power, author; Cllr. Danny Collins, Mayor of the County of Cork and Mary Slewman, Archaeologist at Cork County Council. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Amy Nolan

CORK County Council has launched the 10th instalment of its heritage publication series, lauded by the Mayor of the County of Cork as a book which gives "an outstanding insight into the place we call home".

Heritage Towns and Villages of County Cork, now available to purchase, features over 230 settlements in Cork County. 

"Earlier this year, members of the public, community groups and historians from throughout the county were invited to submit details of their hometown or village for inclusion in the publication," the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said, speaking at the launch of the publication. 

"The wonderful response to this call, coupled with the expertise of author Denis Power has produced an outstanding insight into the place we call home. 

"Cork is a county that we are all very proud of and this book gives a great overview and understanding of so much of the wonderful heritage that the county has to offer. 

"I congratulate all those who contributed," he continued. 

The County of Cork contains over 300 identifiable settlements. 

Some of these are recent, while some can trace their origins back many hundreds of years. 

Many heritage buildings survive within these settlements as do many of the customs, for example, weekly markets and fairs.

"Since 2013, and with the support of the Heritage Council, Cork County Council’s Heritage Unit has been undertaking a range of books under The Heritage of County Cork Publication Series," chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said. 

"This most recent addition, which features over 230 settlements from throughout the County of Cork, gives a superb overview of what can be found in towns and villages throughout the county. 

"These heritage features and attributes define our locality and underpin each community.”

Heritage Towns and Villages of County Cork retails at €10 and is available from local bookshops. 

