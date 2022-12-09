Marine projects in Cork to receive €6m in Brexit funds

THE Government has announced that Brexit-related funding for marine-based projects in Co Cork will receive €6m.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue as part of the second tranche of the Brexit Adjustment: Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme 2022–2023.

The scheme entails funding of €55.3m for 164 projects around the coast. Marine projects in Co Cork will benefit from a rise in funding of €6,032,337, with the single greatest overall investment being €1,779,138 going toward dredging work in Ballycotton Harbour. The investment in the Ballycotton scheme represents an increase from funding of €1.41m already announced, and will cover 95% of the €1.87m cost of the dredging works.

Ballycotton will also benefit from increased funding for sea wall repairs and upgrades, to a total of €329,937.

The new Kinsale fishing pontoon, announced earlier this year being funded to the tune of €1.2m is now to receive €1.36m in total, and slip improvements in Kinsale will be funded to €200,343.

Works in Courtmacsherry will receive increased investment too, with dredging works funded to a total of €617,500, pontoon replacement to €100,496, and safety works on the pier now receiving €54,501.

Dredging works at Glengarriff will be funded to €237,500, and safety improvement works at Baltimore will receive a total of €190,000.

Repairs to Youghal lighthouse will receive funding of €52,470, and repairs to Baltimore Harbour Barrack Point Sherkin Island lighthouse will be funded €44,107.

Provision of a new access pontoon at Cappagh Pier will be funded to €490,865.

All projects approved under the scheme will benefit from this rate, and the remaining 5% must be provided by the local authority from its own resources.

The added investment was welcomed by Cork East Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor, who noted in particular the increased investment in the Ballycotton dredging scheme and the repairs to Youghal lighthouse.

“I strongly urge Cork County Council to prioritise the delivery on all projects across Cork so that this important economic stimulus can be delivered,” Mr O’Connor said.

“The Brexit Adjustment Reserve funding is only available until the end of 2023 and is a huge opportunity to reinvigorate our public marine infrastructure,” he said.