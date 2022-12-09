Ballyvolane gets public access defibrillator

Volunteers from Cork City First Responders (CCFR) have launched a new community public access defibrillator on the northside, and hope to install a further three across the city by the end of the year.

The new defibrillator is located outside Deccie’s Shop in Ballyvollane, and CCFR scheme co-ordinator Barry O’Donoghue told The Echo the volunteers intend to launch three more community public access defibrillators during December.

“We rely on the community for donations, and in turn we’re always looking at ways to give back to the community,” Mr O’Donoghue said.

“We donated the defibrillator at Deccie’s, and the Lions Club donated the cabinet for it, and by the end of the year we hope to have another three defibrillators out in the community as well.” Mr O’Donoghue thanked the CCFR volunteers for the work they do, and paid tribute to Safety Tech Fire for their work in installing the new defibrillator in Ballyvolane, and to Mourneabbey-based transport company CaM Trans for helping CCFR with so many of its initiatives.

Mr O'Donoghue added that special praise was due to Deccie’s Shop for allowing the defibrillator to be installed outside their premises.

CCFR is a voluntary community organisation which relies entirely on donations from the public and which operates across the city on a seven kilometre radius from the Marina Market.

The volunteers regularly give CPR and defibrillator training sessions through community groups across the city, and intend to resume classes in the New Year.

For further information about the work of CCFR, please see the Cork City First Responders Facebook page.