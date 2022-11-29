Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 07:30

Micheál Martin ‘anxious’ to get new Cork hospital project moving

Speaking in Carrigtwohill yesterday, Mr Martin said the location for Cork’s elective hospital will be approved today.
It is expected that St Stephen’s Hospital in Glanmire will be the chosen location brought before Cabinet for approval.

Ellen O'Regan

WITH the location of Cork’s new elective hospital set to be signed off on by Cabinet today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is “very anxious to get [the] project moving”.

While the Taoiseach would not confirm the location before then, he said the fact the State owns the lands on the Glanmire site is “very important in this context”.

“My view since I came in to Government is I’m very anxious to get this project moving.

"It’s a very important complimentary service to the acute hospitals, and it will allow far more patients to get treated more timely,” he said.

“It will allow us to, on a more permanent and sustainable basis, deal with a lot of waiting lists,” he said, adding that the elective hospital could reduce waiting list times “very significantly”.

The new hospital is expected to have 10 surgical theatres and would cater for day care and inpatient cases, and is one of three planned for locations across Ireland (others being located in Galway and Dublin), to alleviate pressure on acute health services.

It is estimated that the three elective hospitals, when complete, would provide coverage for 60%-70% of the population, catering for up to 940,000 planned procedures and operations per year.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said it is intended that Cork’s elective hospital would be fully operational from 2028.

