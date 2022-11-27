Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 20:29

Cork hub to boost European citizenship in students

The Hub in Active European Citizenship brings four activities together with the aim of developing active European citizenship
Cork City Lord Mayor, Cllr Deirdre Forde and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney TD arrive at Launch of UCC's Hub in Active European Citizenship to a salute of EU flags. UCC, 21st November 2022. PhotoL: Rob Lamb +353876838511 Free Photo NO REPRO FEE

Echo reporter

A new initiative aimed at increasing active European citizenship among younger citizens has been launched at University College Cork by Cork City Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

The Hub in Active European Citizenship brings four activities together with the aim of developing active European citizenship.

The launch, in UCC’s Devere Hall, was attended by more than 400 secondary school students, including many from Cork City and county.

“The hub is looking at creating opportunities within schools and in the community to engage people on European affairs as well as empowering them to get solutions from the European level,” said project lead Emmanuelle Schon-Quinlivan, lecturer in European politics in UCC’s Department of Government.

“We are looking at the local and national representative for answers but increasingly the scale of decisions is at the European level. The hub hopes to be a centre for resources, debates, connections, and fun as well, all about Ireland and the European Union.”

Activities planned for the hub include providing teaching material on Ireland and the EU at primary and secondary school level and providing free development courses to primary and secondary school teachers.

There are also plans to focus on research regarding teachers’ efficacy in teaching on active European citizenship and the EU more generally.

The hub will also host events in the community with partners, such as the Europe Day festival on May 7, 2023.

This will be a family fun day on the theme of the EU.

There will also be an EU-themed treasure hunt of 27 teams of adults and children who could win a two-night weekend away to a European city, sponsored by Cork Airport and Cork City Council.

