'It's great to celebrate before we put the head down for exams': Crowds attend student Christmas events in Cork

Cork students have been seen queuing for bars around the city from the early hours of this morning.

Donning tinsel and Christmas jumpers, hundreds of students have been lining up outside pubs from as early as 7am as part of the unofficial ‘College Christmas’.

The Harp Bar has experienced a mass of students queuing outside since early this morning.

The Pouladuff Road pub reminded the event goers to be mindful of residents in the area.

Students celebrate Christmas jumper day at the Harp Bar, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

On a post on their Facebook Page, the Harp Bar, wrote: "Not long until the students make their way back! Everybody try stick to our queueing system and PLEASE respect the neighbours."

Live music began in the bar at 10:30am and will continue until the early evening.

Students in an early morning queue at the Harp Bar to celebrate Christmas jumper day. Picture Dan Linehan

Queues have also been building outside Cissie Young’s pub on Bandon Road and Flannery’s Bar on Glasheen Road, as well as others in proximity to College Road.

“We have been here queuing since just after seven," MTU student, Ola Grubiak told The Echo.

"College Christmas is one of the best days in the college year.

"Everyone just has fun and its just great to celebrate Christmas before we have to put the head down for the Christmas exams.”

Another MTU student, Keely Dalton, was ready to queue to take part in what is a long-standing tradition in Cork.

“It’s just tradition to celebrate Christmas with your college family before you head home to your actual family," she said.

"It’s a massive day out so you have to start queuing early in the morning if you want to get in anywhere."

The unofficial Christmas Day is an annual event, seeing students from UCC and MTU celebrate Christmas in the city before they return home at the end of term.

Sergeant Mick O’Connell, told of the additional efforts in place to ensure the safety of both students and residents.

“We have additional resources deployed for the day to monitor the event.

"Community policing members have been liaising with the student unions and licensed premises in the are over the last few days. We will continue to monitor for the day.”

Sgt O’Connell also revealed that some pubs are planning to remain closed until this evening, to limit queuing and so as not to disrupt locals.

As of noon, Gardai have not reported any issues caused by the event.