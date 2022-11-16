Cork's Heather House extension unit almost ready for residents

An extension to the current Heather House Community Nursing Unit (CNU) on the northside of Cork City will see new residents admitted throughout the first quarter of next year.

In response to a parliamentary question submitted by Fine Gael’s spokesperson on health TD Colm Burke, the HSE confirmed that once the centre is registered, the HSE can admit residents to the extension of the purpose-built facility located on the grounds of St Mary’s Health Campus.

Plans are in place to occupy the ground floor of the new extension initially with residents from the existing unit before year-end. The HSE will then progress to admit new residents to the new build throughout Q1 2023.

Head of Service for Older People Jackie Daly, said: “Workforce planning is progressing across all staff disciplines to ensure the required complement and skill mix of staff is in place to facilitate the operational schedule.”

In November 2020, the HSE engaged in a plan to deliver an extension to the current unit to provide a 60-bed unit, with all rooms providing single occupancy, ensuite accommodation.

The CNU provides 24-hour nursing care to both male and female residents who have low to maximum dependency levels/care needs. It also offers palliative care.

“As the facility is a Registered Centre for Older People, an inspection by the regulator is required and we anticipate that this will take place before the end of November.

“As part of the expansion plan for the centre, one of the centre’s existing units will be reconfigured to a dementia unit which will provide 21 beds and that unit’s current residents will be accommodated in the new extension.”