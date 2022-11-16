I’m A Celebrity hosts reveal well known Cork man is their dream contestant

I’m A Celebrity hosts reveal well known Cork man is at the top of their list for 2023.

Hosts of ITV show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have revealed that Roy Keane is on the top of their list for 2023 contestants.

Cork man Roy Keane ahead of the Premier League match.

While answering questions from fans in an Instagram Live after Monday night’s show, the comedy duo claimed that the Man United and Ireland icon has not ruled out joining the jungle.

Ant quickly revealed:

"You know what, Roy Keane would be very good. We’ve asked him on a few occasions. And he’s been close, he has been close to saying yes so maybe next year could be the year! So come on Roy Keane. Do it for the lads, son."

Dec added: "Roy Keane is top of our list, I would love Roy Keane."

Keane has been rumoured to be entering the show on several occasions over the years.

Having turned down offers of managerial positions in the past year, the barriers that once inhibited the Cork man from joining the ITV reality show are no longer an issue.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2022 cast. ITV/PA Wire.

The Cork native, currently working with ITV as a pundit, has previously revealed that he had spoken to the producers about potentially joining the jungle cast.

When asked, the 51-year-old didn't rule out the possibility of him appearing Down Under in the future, saying ‘who knows’.

Fans have speculated that the scheduling conflicts with the Qatar World Cup later this month may have led to Keane snubbing the jungle this year.

With 22 remaining episodes of I'm a Celeb scheduled for the 2022 season and Keane busy covering the World Cup, it is unlikely we will see him partaking a bushtucker trial just yet.