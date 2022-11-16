Developers seek permission to build 92 residential units on lands at Bessborough

MWB Two Ltd has applied for planning permission for a 92-unit residential development at Bessborough, Blackrock, Cork. The application is being project managed by PFS Private, a property development company based in Ballincollig, Cork.

The proposed development will comprise the construction of two stepped buildings ranging in height from five to eight stories and all ancillary works.

The development will include 43 one-bed units, 30 two-bed units and 18 three-bed units and will also include a creche with capacity for 25 children, parking facilities and bike storage.

A statement issued on behalf of MWB Two Ltd and PFS Private states that the development has been planned and designed with a focus on social and affordable housing units, and is also guided by the core principles of sustainability and accessibility.

Planned 92 unit residential development at Bessboro, Blackrock. Image Credit: SHIPSEYBARRY. No Repro Fee.

The proposed development will provide for new pedestrian and cyclist entrances onto the upgraded Cork Passage Railway Greenway and vehicular access via an existing access road.

The project will result in the creation of between 170 and 200 jobs in the construction phase, and MWB Two will invest approximately €40 million in the development, if given the go-ahead.

MWB Two and PFS Private are working with the Cork-based architecture firm SHIPSEYBARRY, and with local engineering firm RKA Consulting Engineers. The companies are also working with horticulture and arboriculture consulting firm CMK Hort and Arb.

Declan Harrington, Managing Director, PFS Private, said: “This proposed development will provide affordable housing solutions for people living and working close to Cork City, which there is a direct, urgent need for as the local population continues to grow rapidly.

"This development is being designed with all of the features, amenities and benefits expected of a modern residential development, but with a focus on sustainability and accessibility.

"The planning application for this project has been meticulously prepared, in order to accommodate a range of views on the location of the development.”

Glen Barry, Managing Director, SHIPSEYBARRY, said: “This site, earmarked for new homes in Cork City Council’s new City Development Plan has presented a great opportunity to reimagine the area and apply best practice design to a diverse mix of affordable homes in this highly sustainable location.

"The recently upgraded Greenway will enable this community to live by the 15-minute City principles with the site also adjoining a large new city park scheduled as part of a wider masterplan for new communities in the area.”

