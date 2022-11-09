Essential info for fans traveling to Munster vs South Africa in Páirc Uí Chaoimh 

Gardaí have issued advice for all those travelling to Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow evening to watch Munster face off against South Africa.

The historic game will be the first rugby match held in the Cork GAA stadium, and is expected to draw a sell-out crowd of over 40,000 fans.

Ticket holders are advised to use public or shared transport where possible when getting to the match.





Road Closures

From 2pm, the following parts of the Monahan Road and Maryville will be closed to drivers: Ardfoyle, Park Avenue and Maryville at their junctions with the Blackrock Road, and Monahan’s Road at the junction with the Link Road (Marque Road).

From 5pm, further road closures will be in effect with access for local residents only. Churchyard lane and Crab lane will be closed at their junctions with Boreenmanna Road, and at their junctions with Blackrock Road.

Centre Park Road and Monahan Road will also be closed from 5pm at their junctions with Victoria Road.





Pedestrians

The stadium will be accessible by foot only from the city centre via Centre park Road and Monahan Road, and is a 15 minute walk.

The stadium can also be accessed from Boreenmanna Road via Churchyard Lane and onto Maryville, which is a 10 minute walk.





Buses

The 202 bus travels from the city centre to Blackrock village, and the Ballintemple stop is a 2 minute walk to the stadium via Maryville.

Coaches and buses are advised to park on the Boreenmanna Road, faced for the South City Link Road for after match priority.





Travelling by Car

For those heading to the game by car, Gardai have reminded drivers that car parks in the city centre will be open and are within easy walking distance of the stadium.

Drivers are warned not to block entrances to housing estates, business premises or parks, or block or park on foot-paths. They are also warned not to park in disability spaces or bus stops, or areas which may restrict access/egress for emergency vehicles.

Persons who are in possession of an Official Car Pass are to approach the stadium from Victoria Road roundabout before 5pm.

There will be a drop off area for taxis on the Victoria Road, just before Marina Walk, and all other large Public Service Vehicles are to set down and pick up on the Boreenmanna Road, near the Maxol filling station.

Gardaí have said attendance at Thursday’s game is expected to be in the region of 41,500, and have asked fans to have patience when leaving the stadium and its environs after the match, and to follow the directions of Gardai and stewards.

Gardaí have also said that casual trading along Centre Park Road will only be permitted under licence.