Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 21:00

Cork City Fire Brigade rescue and resuscitate dog after house fire  

Crews responded to a callout on Tuesday morning to a house fire in Dillons Cross, where Max the dog had to be rescued from inside.
Cork City Fire Brigade rescue and resuscitate dog after house fire  

Cork City Fire Brigade came to the rescue of a dog caught in a housefire earlier today, who is now on the mend after being resuscitated with a special Pet Oxygen Mask.

Ellen O'Regan

Cork City Fire Brigade came to the rescue of a dog caught in a housefire earlier today, who is now on the mend after being resuscitated with a special Pet Oxygen Mask.

City fire crews responded to a callout on Tuesday morning to a house fire in Dillons Cross, where Max the dog had to be rescued from inside.

Cork City Fire Brigade crews resuscitating Max the dog after a house fire at Dillons Cross
Cork City Fire Brigade crews resuscitating Max the dog after a house fire at Dillons Cross

Firefighters extinguished the fire before entering the smoke-filled home to search for the unresponsive dog.

Max was soon rescued from the house and revived. He was given oxygen using a special Pet Oxygen Mask which fire crews keep on hand and are specially designed to fit an animal’s snout.

Pet Oxygen Mask used by Cork City Fire Brigade to resuscitate animals  
Pet Oxygen Mask used by Cork City Fire Brigade to resuscitate animals  

The lucky dog was brought to a local vet for treatment, and the City Fire Brigade report that “thankfully he is now on the mend”.

The house fire came less than 24 hours after another blaze was extinguished at an apartment on Barrack Street, suspected to be caused by an electric bike battery left charging overnight.

Read More

Electric bike battery believed to have caused fire on Cork's Barrack St; one person taken to hospital

More in this section

Firefighters taking equipment from fire truck and preparing Electric bike battery believed to have caused fire on Cork's Barrack St; one person taken to hospital
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Jail for man who obstructed drugs search
No high tide flooding in city centre following council warning  No high tide flooding in city centre following council warning 
cork city firedogdillons crosspet oxygen mask
<p>The defence alleged that the complaints are untrue and suggested, “This is about money.” </p>

Scout leader on trial at Cork court charged with indecent assault of boy in 1979 pleads not guilty

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more