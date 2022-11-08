Cork City Fire Brigade rescue and resuscitate dog after house fire  

Cork City Fire Brigade came to the rescue of a dog caught in a housefire earlier today, who is now on the mend after being resuscitated with a special Pet Oxygen Mask.

City fire crews responded to a callout on Tuesday morning to a house fire in Dillons Cross, where Max the dog had to be rescued from inside.

Cork City Fire Brigade crews resuscitating Max the dog after a house fire at Dillons Cross

Firefighters extinguished the fire before entering the smoke-filled home to search for the unresponsive dog.

Max was soon rescued from the house and revived. He was given oxygen using a special Pet Oxygen Mask which fire crews keep on hand and are specially designed to fit an animal’s snout.

Pet Oxygen Mask used by Cork City Fire Brigade to resuscitate animals

The lucky dog was brought to a local vet for treatment, and the City Fire Brigade report that “thankfully he is now on the mend”.

The house fire came less than 24 hours after another blaze was extinguished at an apartment on Barrack Street, suspected to be caused by an electric bike battery left charging overnight.