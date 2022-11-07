Planning regulator accused of 'overreach' by Cork TD

A Government TD from Cork has accused the Office of the Planning Regulator of “overreach” and of undermining local democracy.

Pádraig O’Sullivan, who is Fianna Fáil’s TD for Cork North Central, told The Echo that the decision by a junior minister to uphold a number of recent objections by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) have made a mockery of local government.

Mr O’Sullivan’s remarks follow the decision by Local Government Minister Peter Burke to uphold objections to Cork’s County Development Plan (2022-2028) for Carrigtwohill, Bantry, and Fermoy by the OPR.

Members of Cork County Council are understood to be currently seeking legal advice on the possibility of taking court action against directives to reverse decisions affecting its future zoning plans in Carrigtwohill, Bantry, and Fermoy.

Mr Burke, on the advice of the OPR, is imposing high-density housing on sites in Carrigtwohill which the local authority had designated as medium density, and he has instructed the council not to use land in Bantry for the construction of new homes, and not to turn green belt land outside Fermoy into an industrial site.

County councillors have been unhappy at what they see as their autonomy being usurped by the OPR, an office which was set up to ensure planning decisions by local authorities are in compliance with guidelines from central Government.

The council has in the past won two High Court cases against a previous directive from Mr Burke, acting on OPR advice, against the local authority’s plan for the creation of a €100m Kildare Village-type retail centre in Carrigtwohill.

Mr O’Sullivan said the decision by Mr Burke to instruct Cork County Council to amend the County Development Plan on the strength of recommendations from the OPR was having a “corrosive” effect on local democracy.

“What we have here is the Office of the Planning Regulator trying to micromanage development plans across cities and counties across the country,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“I think it’s glaringly obvious that there's overreach here at play and it directly undermines local democracy.

“If we continue to undermine local democracy as he has, unfortunately you have to ask yourself the question, what is the purpose at all of having any local democratic representation whatsoever?” Mr O’Sullivan said he was calling for Mr Burke to reconsider his decision, and that the recommendations of the OPR be treated as just that, recommendations, and not as directions.

“I’m calling on the minister to look at the outstanding development plans, to ensure that he gives them the scrutiny that they deserve, and to take each recommendation on a case-by-case basis and not just to rubber stamp the interventions that I’m speaking of,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

STATEMENT FROM OPR

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said the minister had not included in his direction to Cork County Council two of the recommendations made by the OPR relating to retail planning policy. That decision had been informed by court findings in favour of the local authority.

A spokesperson for the OPR said its recommendation to the minister had been made when it had concluded that certain aspects of the Cork County Development Plan had not correctly applied national or regional policies and/or ministerial guidelines.

“These included zoning land for housing in a remote and poorly serviced location on the edge of Bantry, applying limits on the number of homes that can be provided on lands close to the public transport source of Carrigtwohill train station, and zoning land for industrial development close to a junction on the M8 where Transport Infrastructure Ireland also recommended against this zoning.

“All of these provisions were adopted by the elected members against the advice of the local authority’s chief executive,” the spokesperson said.