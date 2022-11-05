Circus act to highlight the physics of flight

AN interactive demonstration exploring the physics of flight through circus skills will form part of a quirky event celebrating the wonders of outer space.

Space Fest is set to kick off at the National Space Centre (NSC) in Midleton from November 13 until November 20 as the facility opens its doors to the public for an inaugural celebration of space. The collaboration with Greywood Arts-an organisation developing community art projects, cultural events and educational workshops-evolved from a pilot programme last year into an eight-day space festival to mark Science Week.

The initiative is being made possible by Science Foundation Ireland who provided funding for the initiative. Each addition to the programme will allow for the exploration of space through art and science. Highlights include an astrophotography workshop, an interactive demonstration exploring the physics of flight through circus skills, and an experimental music communication workshop with the final recording sent into space.

Artistic Director of Greywood Arts, Jessica Bonenfant highlighted the importance of such events.

“Art and science both begin with curiosity and experimentation in pursuit of understanding, whether we seek answers to the inner workings of the universe or about the human condition,” she said.

“Space inspires us to look at what lies beyond our planet, but also ultimately to look back at ourselves and our relationship to Earth.” CEO at the NSC, Rory Fitzpatrick, spoke of his excitement ahead of the event.

“We are living in a time where what was science fiction is now reality,” he said. “With missions to Mars, passenger space flights and the first Irish satellite, we’re seeing an interest in space we haven’t seen since the 1960s and the first moon walk. Space Fest is a great opportunity to capture that fascination and open the science of space to a wide and inclusive audience.”

The National Space Centre (NSC) is Europe’s most westerly teleport and Ireland’s only commercial ground station. Opened as Elfordstown Earthstation in 1984, the facility celebrated ten years of operation as the NSC in 2020. Tickets for the exhibition include a tour of the National Space Centre. Tickets for all events are free of charge but online booking is essential at https://spacefest.ie