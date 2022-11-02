Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 14:46

Garda centenary will involve re-enactment of Civil Guard deployment in Cork city

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 9
Donal O’Keeffe

A ceremony to celebrate the centenary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána will see a re-enactment of the deployment of the Civic Guard in the city a century ago, a parade, and the unveiling of commemorative plaques.

The event, which will take place on Wednesday, 9 November, will commence at 3pm when the LE James Joyce will berth at Kennedy Quay, Cork with a contingent of gardaí.

A centenary parade comprising the Garda Band, Garda Ceremonial Unit, Garda Mounted Unit, members of An Garda Síochana, garda staff, and retired members of An Garda Síochána, will then leave Kennedy Quay and march through Albert Quay, Clontarf Street and Anglesea Street and on to Union Quay.

At 4pm on Union Quay, a plaque will be unveiled to mark the first location of the Civic Guard to Cork city in 1922.

According to the Garda Síochána Historical Society, the first contingent of the Civic Guard to arrive in Cork city had to be billeted at the School of Music, because the former Royal Irish Constabulary barracks on Union Quay had been burnt out by anti-Treaty IRA forces following its evacuation.

The parade will then continue along Union Quay to Copley Street and finish at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

At 4.40pm, at the entrance to Anglesea Street Garda Station, a plaque will be unveiled to commemorate the garda members who lost their lives in the line of duty in Cork City over the past hundred years.

Members of the public are invited to come along and join in the celebrations.

Planning for next year's Cork Jazz Festival to begin next week

